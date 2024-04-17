First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $102.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

