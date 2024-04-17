goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 591.5 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $117.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705. goeasy has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

