GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

