GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.78.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
