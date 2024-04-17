Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Declares GBX 6.10 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 225.43 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Henderson Far East Income has a 12-month low of GBX 197 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.90 ($3.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Henderson Far East Income

In other news, insider Susie Rippingall bought 12,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £25,440 ($31,669.36). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

