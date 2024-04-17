Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Insider James (Jamie) Sullivan Purchases 93,136 Shares

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN – Get Free Report) insider James (Jamie) Sullivan bought 93,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$27,568.26 ($17,785.97).

Horizon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Horizon Gold

Horizon Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Gum Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 663 square kilometers located within the Southern Cross Province of the Youanmi Terrane in Western Australia.

