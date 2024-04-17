Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Insider James (Jamie) Sullivan Purchases 93,136 Shares

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN – Get Free Report) insider James (Jamie) Sullivan bought 93,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$27,568.26 ($17,785.97).
Horizon Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Horizon Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Gold
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.