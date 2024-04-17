BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Insider Anthony (Tony) Howarth Acquires 30,000 Shares

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Howarth purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.46 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,680.00 ($66,890.32).
BWP Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.
About BWP Trust
