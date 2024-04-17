Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,606 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Duolingo makes up about 2.4% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.48. The company had a trading volume of 111,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,341. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 582.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $245.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,682,665. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

