SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after acquiring an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after acquiring an additional 619,609 shares during the period.

SPYG traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,942. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

