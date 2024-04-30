WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,072 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 4,330,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Citigroup raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBI

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.