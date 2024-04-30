WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,072 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 4,330,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Citigroup raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBI
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.