Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 14,933,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,558,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

