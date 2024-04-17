Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Interface were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

TILE opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $880.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TILE. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

