Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 625.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $427.07. 35,632,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,306,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.