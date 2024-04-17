Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,070 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. 334,334 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

