Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 513,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the previous session’s volume of 92,034 shares.The stock last traded at $27.16 and had previously closed at $27.16.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

