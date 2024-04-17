iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 840,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 481,294 shares.The stock last traded at $22.64 and had previously closed at $22.69.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 77,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 108,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.