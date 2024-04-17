JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.52. Approximately 548,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,640,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
