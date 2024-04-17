Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 34,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,243. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

