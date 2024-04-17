Latitude Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 385,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,084. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

