Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $29.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

