Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 9.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. 461,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 731,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 10.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

