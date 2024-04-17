Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 9.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. 461,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 731,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
