ERC20 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,013.44 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 96.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $53,013.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,260.48 or 0.99942257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003680 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01025531 USD and is down -82.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $40,493.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

