OriginTrail Achieves Market Cap of $317.84 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $317.84 million and $2.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,460,172 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

