N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 283103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.18).

N Brown Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £66.25 million, a PE ratio of -114.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.68.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

