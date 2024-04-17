OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 3.3% Higher

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 469,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,934,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,700. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

