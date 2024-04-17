Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PHT opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

