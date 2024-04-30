Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $880,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 618,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,444. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $92.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

