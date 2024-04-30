Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

CVCO traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.58. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,874. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.