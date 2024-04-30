Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $60.48, but opened at $58.00. Rambus shares last traded at $57.84, with a volume of 305,210 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $247,516.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,936.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

