Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.88.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.38. 748,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.66 and a 200 day moving average of $301.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

