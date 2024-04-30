Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,777 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $516,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 in the last three months. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:PJT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,138. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.