MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 11.4% After Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.4% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as low as $1,145.88 and last traded at $1,146.01. Approximately 516,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,105,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,292.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,678.75.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,452 shares of company stock valued at $120,206,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,363.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $820.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

