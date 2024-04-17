Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,478,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,781,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $176.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

