TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.78.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $102.94 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

