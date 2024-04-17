Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.33 and a 1 year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.