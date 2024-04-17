Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 135,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,626,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROK opened at $281.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

