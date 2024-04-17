Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $135.81

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.81, but opened at $139.25. Ryanair shares last traded at $137.29, with a volume of 106,075 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

