Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,234 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 2,063,598 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

