Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Decreases By 10.4%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.53.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Kamada had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
