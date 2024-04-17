Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Decreases By 10.4%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Kamada had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 202,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kamada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

