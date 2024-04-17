Slow Capital Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $155.43. 46,834,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,406,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

