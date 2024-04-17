SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $212.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.