Bison Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

