Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases Shares of 47,404 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.13. The company has a market capitalization of $469.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

