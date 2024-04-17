SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,308 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

