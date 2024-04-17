TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 626 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,933,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 135,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $401.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $77.52.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

