United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 18,850 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.