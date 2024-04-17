EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

