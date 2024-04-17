United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 3,585 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.