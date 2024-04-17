United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

