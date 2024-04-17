Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.