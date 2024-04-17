The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $308.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.94.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

